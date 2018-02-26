Sharon Osbourne thinks Prince Philip is ''miserable''.

The 65-year-old TV star met the British Prince at the Royal Variety performance in 2005 and she doesn't have especially fond memories of the encounter, admitting she found him to be a ''grumpy'' old man.

Recalling their meeting, Sharon said on 'The Talk': ''All the performers from all the different genres of the arts perform for the Queen and him. Afterwards you get to meet him. I said, 'Did you get to enjoy the show?', and he said 'What do you think?' And I said 'probably not', and he said 'correct'.

''Then he said 'How would you like to sit for three hours?' And I wanted to say, 'I'd love it, I always sit for as long as I can.' He's a miserable old so-and-so.''

Last year, Sharon also hit out at British culture, accusing people who live in the United Kingdom of being in a ''bubble''.

Sharon claimed that a portion of British society attends ''special schools'', which means that they struggle to relate to ordinary people.

The outspoken TV star - who was born in Brixton in London - said during a TV appearance: ''I don't think you've met many English people. They do live in a bubble.

''They go to these special schools, and they are just not with normal people every day.

''I always think that people who have always had a privileged life, perfect family, perfect schooling and an A student - I always think that those people are very narrow. Because they haven't experienced much of life.''

Sharon - who has been married to music icon Ozzy Osbourne since 1982 - currently lives in Malibu, California.

During the same discussion, she also accused fellow Brits of not knowing ''what problems are''.