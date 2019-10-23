Sharon Osbourne worries she'll wake up ''looking like Cyclops'' after undergoing plastic surgery.

The television personality has had a number of surgical procedures done but she admits she still fears looking like the Greek mythological monster when she wakes up from the operation.

Speaking to the singer on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said: ''You could wake up and look like Cyclops ... you never know. I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth. For the first week, I couldn't feel my mouth ... I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you. I couldn't find my mouth! It goes numb ... it was up at one side, I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going, 'Why are you snarling at me?' - I'm like, 'I'm not snarling, I'm not doing anything.'''

Sharon previously admitted she thinks it's hard to get a good facelift.

Asked why she thinks some people don't look ''normal'' after the procedure, she said: ''You know what it is? It's just that it's so popular now for men and women to get facelifts that there's very few, really good surgeons and there's so many people wanting to have it done that, odds are, you're gonna get a dud. I think, too, a lot of people go in to change too much and then it just doesn't work.''

The 67-year-old star's daughter Kelly Osbourne recently accompanied her to hospital and was worried about her mother after the surgery.

Sharon explained: ''Kelly was with me for most of the time and when I woke up, she told me that I was going, 'Help me, help me!'

''And she's like, 'What can I do for you?' I'm like, 'Just help me' ... I don't know what I wanted help for!''