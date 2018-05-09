Sharon Osbourne pooped in her garden - and then blamed her dog for the dump when her gardener spotted the mess.

The 65-year-old star was suffering from a stomach ache when she arrived home at 2am desperate to drop her load, only to realise she had forgotten to take her keys and her husband Ozzy Osbourne was out.

She said: ''Ozzy was in rehearsals, and it was about two in the morning.

''I get home and I don't have the key and there was nobody there.

''I had got a really, really bad tummy, and you need to do something. And I was really, really sick.

''Anyway I had to go in the front garden. There were loads of trees and nobody could see a thing.''

After plopping out her poop, Sharon thought she was out of the woods only for the couple's gardener to spot the splat and question her about it before picking the poo up - and the quick-thinking star told him one of their pet pooches had done their business, rather than admitting she was the mystery mess-maker.

Speaking on 'The Talk', she added: ''However the next day the gardener came to me and said, 'One of the dogs is very sick.'

''I said, 'Did you clear it up?' And he said, 'Oh yeah,' and I said, 'Good.' ''

This isn't the first time Sharon - who has kids Aimee, 34, Kelly, 33, and Jack, 32, with Ozzy - has been outspoken about poop.

In 2015, the 'X Factor' judge revealed she used to ask her kids to plop in a box from luxury jeweller Tiffany and then she would send the grotty item to people she didn't like.

She said: ''I used to get one of the kids to c**p in a box and I would put it into a Tiffany box, and I would have it delivered to loads of people.

''Jack would say, 'Mummy I don't have to poo in a box again do I?' And I would say, 'Yes, do it.' ''

But Sharon insisted she doesn't resort to such insults nowadays, because she is ''nice''.

She said: ''I don't do them anymore, because I've grown-up and I'm a nice person now.''