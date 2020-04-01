Sharon Osbourne's eldest daughter had to have an emergency appendectomy last week.

The 67-year-old television personality has revealed Aimee, 36, went under the knife on Sunday (29.03.20) to remove her appendix and, although the surgery was a success and she's now recuperating, Sharon was devastated she couldn't be with her because the current coronavirus pandemic prevented her from being able to visit her in hospital.

Speaking on her show 'The Talk', Sharon said: ''We've been fine. I mean, you know compared to a lot of people, we're doing just fine.

''But yesterday, Aimee was taken into hospital. She had an emergency operation to remove her appendix. So, just the worst time to be in a hospital. She's fine, she's fine now, thank God. She's out of pain, and she's recuperating.''

The global health crisis has also wreaked havoc for her husband Ozzy Osbourne's crippling nerve damage as he was meant to fly to Switzerland next week for treatment but that has been postponed as most flights around the world have been grounded.

Sharon explained: ''We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland. We were meant to go the eighth of April, but we had to cancel for his treatment. We're just hanging in like everybody else. You know, just trying to stay away, and be quiet, and just, you know, hold it in there.

''But I honestly find this such frightening times.

''I just think it's a really, really frightening time to be alive... I cry every day when I watch the death toll go up, and more and more people catch this virus, and I'm just you know, devastated by it. For me, I'm like, you know, heartbroken.''

Sharon and Ozzy have been taking extra precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19 - which has already killed over 36,000 people worldwide since December - as the 71-year-old rocker is on the high risk list due to his Parkinson's diagnosis last year.