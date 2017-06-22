Sharon Osbourne ''ruined'' her niece's bachelorette party by encouraging the stripper to get up close and personal with the bride-to-be.

The 64-year-old star felt ''terrible'' after the event, which saw the stripper she hired get a little too close with her brother's daughter, who was celebrating her upcoming nuptials.

Sharon confessed to The Sun newspaper: ''I arranged the bachelorette party for my niece in England - and a very nice girl she is too.

''I hired a stripper for her, the stripper came in and of course I told him who was the bride to be. And he was doing his thing and he stripped off totally naked. She was sat at table and he went behind her and put his penis on top of her head - she had long hair and he got her hair and he was wrapping it around his penis.

''Then he stopped that and stood right at the side of her and he said 'Can you tell me what time it is?' But he had wrapped his penis around his wrist.

''She started to cry so bad, she was sobbing and shaking, and I had to take her outside. I felt so bad. She is a nice girl - not like me. I felt terrible; I ruined her whole party.''

Meanwhile, Sharon recently revealed she ''never'' confronted her husband Ozzy about his affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

She said: ''I knew she was overly flirty with Ozzy - you know when people over-laugh at the things you say? But to be truthful, I thought, 'He would never go with that, ever'. She's just an old rock chick. Never in a million years. [Then] the press called. That was the first I knew of it.''

Asked what happened when she confronted Ozzy, she added: ''I never did. I had nothing to say to him, absolutely nothing.

''I've been through this many times before, but I was so disappointed - it was something who had been in my house and who knew my children, that's what really upset me. I thought, 'How dare you.'''