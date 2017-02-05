The guitarist, a member of Ozzy Osbourne's backing band The Blizzard Of Ozz, was killed in a plane crash in 1982 at the age of 25.

Sharon, Ozzy's wife, had been serving as the young musician's manager and she admits the loss still pains her to this day.

Discussing the tragedy on her U.S. daytime show The Talk on Friday (03Feb17), she said, "I never have gotten over it. Just a terrible waste and a tragic death. His life was just (cut short). He was actually just coming up, 24-years-old (sic) when he died and we're all like getting on in age and he will always be 24."