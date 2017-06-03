Sharon Osbourne ''never'' confronted her husband Ozzy about his affair.

The couple split briefly last year after the Black Sabbath rocker had a fling with hairdresser Michelle Pugh and though the 'Talk' host had her suspicions, she had ''nothing to say'' to her husband when she found out the truth.

She said: ''I knew she was overly flirty with Ozzy - you know when people over-laugh at the things you say? But to be truthful, I thought, 'He would never go with that, ever'. She's just an old rock chick. Never in a million years.

''[Then] the press called. That was the first I knew of it.''

Asked what happened when she confronted Ozzy, she added: ''I never did. I had nothing to say to him, absolutely nothing.

''I've been through this many times before, but I was so disappointed - it was something who had been in my house and who knew my children, that's what really upset me. I thought, 'How dare you.'''

Meanwhile, Ozzy, 67, admitted he was scared of ending the affair in case it became public knowledge.

He said: ''She was a hairdresser who was coming round to the house. I honestly don't know how it started but then it picked up momentum and I thought, 'If I stop, she's going to go to the press.'

''By giving in to temptation, you put your head in the lion's mouth but then it closes and no matter which way you go, you've done wrong.''

Ozzy - who recently renewed his wedding vows to Sharon - attributes his actions to his sex addiction and admits the problem is far worse than his other addictions because of the consequences.

He said: ''I was scared to death. My first wife divorced me because of my playing around. It's by far the worst addiction that I have.

''When I was drinking or doing drugs, I was affecting myself physically but with the sex addiction, it affects everybody. It made me realise what a complete idiot I was.

''I sat down and thought, 'What the hell have I done?' I can't imagine life without Sharon. She's my soulmate. I love her.

''I can honestly say that I've never loved any other woman besides Sharon. I've got a crazy-assed way of showing it but she's the love of my life.''

After news of the affair broke, the couple's daughter Kelly moved in with Sharon while Ozzy stayed at her house, and the 'Paranoid' hitmaker admitted all of his kids haven't got over his actions yet.

He told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''Jack said to me, 'If you do it again, you can stop contacting me. Kelly was all right one minute and the next she'd go nuts on me.

''The family unit was damaged - it's a lot better than it was but I don't really think they're over it yet.''

Sharon added: ''My eldest daughter Aimee is a very private person and it was really hard on her too.''