Technical troubles forced the pop superstar to give up on her live TV performance during DICk Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest show on Saturday (31Dec16) and simply groove with her back-up dancers as a backing track she couldn't hear played on.

Mariah has since revealed she was "mortified" when she realised she wouldn't be able to sing her songs, and now Sharon Osbourne has reached out to her to offer her support.

But, during a segment on U.S. show The Talk on Wednesday (04Jan17), Sharon, who is married to rocker Ozzy Osbourne, insisted her performance could have been salvaged if Carey had been more candid about the sound problems while addressing the crowd in Times Square and viewers at home.

Instead, a clearly ticked off Carey said, "Well, Happy New Year! We can’t hear! We didn’t have a (sound)check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to number one... Let the audience sing... Put these monitors on please!"

Looking less than happy with her New Year's Eve let down she ended her set by stating, "It just doesn't get any better."

"If she (could) have taken the time out to say, 'Look everyone, my in-ears (monitors) are not working; I can hear nothing - let's all just sing along to the track', I think it would have been the way to go and stop all this speculation," Osbourne said.

TV producers and Carey's management are currently at war over the New Year's Eve drama, with show bosses angrily denying claims from Mariah's camp suggesting they sabotaged her performance to win ratings.