New legislation went into effect on 1 January (17) and Davor Skrlec, a Croatian Member of the European Parliament, has personally thanked the stars for their help in fighting for the new law.

TV personality Osbourne, who once wore fur but swore off it and donated her coats to a campaign to clothe the homeless created by activists at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), wrote a letter to Croatia's Prime Minister urging him to uphold the ban, and Visnjic appeared in a PETA video about the horrors of fur farming.

Skrlec says, "If all people really knew how animals were treated and killed, they would surely raise their voices against fur farming even more loudly.

"Campaigns in which celebrities like Goran Visnjic and Sharon Osbourne have participated have greatly contributed to raising public awareness and ultimately led to the ban on fur farming in Croatia. I am glad that I was able to contribute to reaching that goal, and I congratulate Animal Friends Croatia and the international organization PETA, without whom such a comprehensive and successful initiative would not have been possible."