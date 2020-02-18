Sharon Osbourne has dyed her hair platinum blonde.

The 'Talk' host spent eight hours in the salon on Monday (17.02.20) in the hope of ditching her demanding bright red 'do, which she had to colour every week to maintain, for a more natural look as she has ''100 per cent'' white hair underneath.

Celebrity hair colourist Jack Martin took to his Instagram and wrote: ''Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation.

''Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years.

''she explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.

''Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs .

''I didn't promise Sharen anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn't have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore. I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul (sic).''

It seems Sharon, 67, decided to put her trust in Jack after he worked his magic on Jane Fonda's hair and she debuted her new grey look at the 2020 Oscar Awards.

He told PEOPLE at the time: ''She showed me her inspiration and immediately decided that I was the guy for the job. If you meet Ms. Fonda in person, you'll witness her strong personality and her simplicity at the same time.

''She is someone who is very far from being nervous about a hair makeover...She's the kind of person who is not afraid of change.''