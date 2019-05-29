Sharon Osbourne has booked in to get a ''new face''.

The 66-year-old star has revealed her plans to go under the knife over the summer to change her look, and she is excited for the results.

Appearing on 'The Talk', Sharon told co-stars Eve, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Ibaba and guest Rumor Willis: ''My next surgery is booked.

''I'm having it in August, so when we come back to film in September I will have a new face. I'll look like I used to do creams.''

When Inaba pointed out she's a fan of the talk show host's current face, she quipped: ''You're just used to it. You'll like the new one.''

Meanwhile, Sharon also confessed her motivation for having plastic surgery in the first place was down to not wanting to look like her mother.

She added: ''I never took a picture to a doctor and said, 'I want to look like Catwoman'. I didn't want to go that far.

''I didn't want to look like my mom, because I looked like my mom.''

Sharon has been open about undergoing cosmetic procedures in the past, including facelifts, breast reduction, tummy tucks and more.

Writing in her 2013 book 'Unbreakable', she admitted: ''There's not much I haven't had tweaked, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, enhanced or removed altogether.

''I don't think I'm as bad as some women - like Jocelyn 'Bride of' Wildenstein. But I won't be having any more cosmetic procedures.''

Despite claiming she was done with surgery several years ago, she recently hinted at her current plans to have more work done, and discussed the procedure.

She said last week: ''As you get older, have you found, ladies, that your lip seems to drop and it's a longer space between your nose and your lip? I have this long gap, so they cut you and they lift it up.''