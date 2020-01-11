Sharon Osbourne has changed her story after claiming she fired her assistant following a house fire.

The 67-year-old television personality recently revealed she ordered her former assistant to help her retrieve her pet dogs and prized artwork from her burning home and even took an oxygen mask off him to give to one of her pooches before firing him.

However, after Sharon was blasted for the story, she claimed she exaggerated for comedic effect.

Speaking on 'The Talk', Sharon explained: ''I told a true story about a fire I had in my house. He went in, he got the paintings out. And then, just to be precocious, I said at the end of this little thing I was doing, 'Oh, and then I fired him.' It was a joke because I was on a comedy show. I fired him about 15 years later.''

Sharon previously claimed she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne, 71, sacked the assistant because he didn't find the whole incident funny.

Speaking on British comedy panel show 'Would I Lie To You?', Sharon said: ''I thought, right, 'Where is that assistant?' So I go into the guest house, and he's like, 'Is everything alright?' and I'm like, 'No, the house is on fire, get out and help, go in and get the paintings out and go in and find the dogs.' He was like humming and hawing, this ex-assistant. So anyway, he did get the dogs out. And the fire engines arrived - very lovely people - and they came and they had this oxygen for the assistant. So I said to him, 'How very dare you. You work here. You get more paintings out right now.' I took the mask and I put it on my dog.

''Well, after this terrible night, he was not talking to me. Ozzy and I were recounting everything, we were laughing and laughing, and [the assistant] said, 'I don't see what's funny about any of this.' He said, 'I think I'm going to have damaged lungs.' I mean, please. So then I just said, 'If you don't think that's funny, do you think this is funny? You're fired.'''