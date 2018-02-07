Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are looking forward to being active grandparents.

'The X Factor' judge - who used to manage her Black Sabbath rocker husband - is looking forward to spending more time with 69-year-old Ozzy and their family after he announced his upcoming tour will be his last.

The couple's 32-year-old son Jack is father to Pearl Clementine, five, and Andy Rose, two, and he and his wife have just welcomed a baby daughter Minnie into the world.

Sharon, 65, wants her and Ozzy to be present in their grandkids' lives and she intends to work less.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Pearl did her first nativity play at school and I was actually in England, and I'm like, this is insane, because it's history repeating itself. I missed all my kids' things, Ozzy did too, and now we're gonna miss everything with the grandkids. You look back - and we've had an amazing life together, unbelievably gifted - but you give up something when you have this life. You give up friends. You give up memories of going to people's weddings, birthdays, school events.''

'The Talk' co-host and the 'Paranoid' rocker - who shared their family life with the world on hit MTV show 'The Osbournes' - have had their ups and downs during 35 years of marriage as Ozzy has battled drink and drug abuse problems and more recently sex addiction.

But now they are looking forward to being able to spend quality time together as a couple.

Sharon revealed: ''Forty years we've been together and he has always had his suitcase open in the bedroom. It's his traveling bag that he takes with him everywhere and it's always opened, half packed and I'm just like, 'Let's see that bag go.'''

Ozzy admitted: ''My biggest fear is to be found dead in a hotel room. It's just time to come home.''

This week, Ozzy announced his final solo world tour, a two-year jaunt of the globe entitled the 'No More Tours 2' - which is a reference to a tour of the same name which he embarked on in 1992.

Sharon said ''This isn't something that just happened. It was planned. By the times he's finished he'll be 72 and it's like, enough of the touring.''

The pair are also parents to daughter Kelly Osbourne, 33, and Aimee Osbourne, 34. Ozzy has three other children - including one adopted son - from his first marriage.