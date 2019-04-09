Sharon Osbourne has revealed husband Ozzy Osbourne ''dislodged metal rods'' in his body from a previous injury when he suffered a nasty fall at home.

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker was forced to postpone all of his 'No More Tours II' dates this year, after he had a ''bad accident'' in the night whilst recovering from flu which turned into pneumonia.

Speaking on Monday night's (08.04.19) episode of US show 'The Talk', Sharon said: ''Ozzy is... Oh, Lord, I don't know where to begin, and I have to make this quick ... He, at the beginning of the year, had a bad flu that went to bronchitis, that went to pneumonia.

''And then when he had the flu, he came out of hospital and he had a bad accident at home.

''He fell. And he fell in the middle of the night.''

The fall was made all the more painful as a pre-exisiting motorbike injury from 2004 - which saw Ozzy in a coma and require major surgery - was ''re-injured'' in the back, neck and his shoulders.

However, the 66-year-old star reassured viewers that the 70-year-old rocker is doing ''good''.

The show's host continued: ''And years ago, previously, he had a motorbike accident, where he was in a coma for days. And what he'd done was he re-injured his back and neck and shoulders.

''And all of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged. So we had to cancel his year events. But he's good, he's fine, he's great.''

Sharon admitted Ozzy ''feels terrible'' for cancelling the shows, which will be rescheduled for February 2020.

She added: ''He just feels terrible.

''He says it's the only thing he's ever done right in his life, his performing, and he just feels terrible.''

A tweet announcing the postponed shows on the former Black Sabbath star's Twitter read: ''OZZY will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery.

Shows will be rescheduled beginning in Feb 2020 (sic)''

Ozzy first postponed dates of his 'No More Tours 2' tour when he was hospitalised for an infection in his hand last year.

After honouring those delayed dates, he was then taken to hospital again where he was diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection, which forced him to push back the UK and European leg of his concert series.

Earlier this year, the 'Crazy Train' hitmaker landed himself in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to complications from the flu, but was released in mid-February to continue his recovery at home.

His wife Sharon Osbourne said at the time: ''He's doing great. He's out of ICU and he's doing great. He's breathing on his own. I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody that has reached out with good wishes. He is overcome by the response that he's had, and it's kind of bittersweet because he's overwhelmed with it, but he's sad too.''