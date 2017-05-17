Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne renewed their wedding vows in an ''intimate'' ceremony.

The Black Sabbath singer and the 64-year-old television personality decided to renew their vows at The Wynn hotel in Las Vegas after it emerged last year that Ozzy had been having an affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''This is something Sharon has wanted for some time. She had been talking about the possibility with friends since last year after dealing with their problems.

''But when it came to the day itself she wanted to keep things very low-key. They are obviously used to doing everything in the spotlight but made a conscious decision to keep this quiet.

''It was just an intimate family get-together at the hotel with their children and very nearest and dearest there.''

Meanwhile, Sharon recently admitted she had to fall back in love with her husband after he cheated on her.

She shared: ''35 years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again. I forgive. It's going take a long time to trust, but we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage. I just can't think of my life without him.

''[I] probably, really, just months ago [fell back in love] because he was trying so hard to be a better person - desperately trying, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard. I just had a newfound love. And I respected him because he's seriously trying to be a better person.''

And their daughter Kelly recently revealed how madly in love Sharon is with 68-year-old Ozzy.

She said: ''I've never seen two people who love each other more, who were more meant for each other than my mom and dad. My mom and my dad are pretty much inseparable right now. They remember how much they love each other all over again. It's the most romantic beautiful story. But they won't stop making out and it's gross, I'm like stop doing that.''