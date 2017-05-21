Sharon Osbourne says she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne are ''antisocial''.

The 64-year-old TV personality may be one of the five hosts on the US chat show 'The Talk' but she has admitted she doesn't really enjoy engaging in conversation with other people and prefers to relax at home with Ozzy rather than throw a party for their celebrity pals.

Asked if she'd ever throw a dinner party with the Black Sabbath rocker, she said: ''We don't, we're very antisocial.''

However, the 'X Factor' judge has a whole load of friends she would invite over if she did ever decide to throw a big dinner party after taking inspiration from her late friend Jackie Collins.

She explained: ''I'd invite Jackie Collins, who is a friend of mine who passed, and I would love to see her again because she threw amazing dinner parties. Very glamorous and Hollywood.

''I'd have Simon Cowell because he's very social and funny, and his partner Lauren Silverman. I'd have Brad Pitt, because he's just fab, Elizabeth Taylor and Elton [John].''

But Sharon probably doesn't have time to throw a party at the moment because she's so busy with her grandchildren Pearl, five, and 23-month-old daughter Andy.

She added to the Radio Times: ''I spoil them so much. I get a list of what I can and can't do with the kids and of course that list gets ripped up. I always say; 'What does on at nana's, stays at nana's.''