Sharon Osbourne had to fall back in love with her husband Ozzy after his affair.

The TV star admitted that the couple's brief split last year after 33 years of marriage - amid reports Ozzy had cheated on her with a hairdresser - had helped them both to understand how much they meant to each other and they have since fallen in love all over again.

Speaking on 'The Talk', she said: ''35 years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again.

''I forgive. It's going take a long time to trust, but we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage. I just can't think of my life without him.

''[I] probably, really, just months ago [fell back in love] because he was trying so hard to be a better person - desperately trying, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard.

''I just had a newfound love. And I respected him because he's seriously trying to be a better person.''

And their daughter Kelly recently insisted Sharon, 64, and 68-year-old Ozzy are madly in love.

She said: ''I've never seen two people who love each other more, who were more meant for each other than my mom and dad.''

Kelly, 32, added: ''My mom and my dad are pretty much inseparable right now. They remember how much they love each other all over again.

''It's the most romantic beautiful story. But they won't stop making out and it's gross, I'm like stop doing that.''