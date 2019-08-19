Shannen Doherty is attempting to accept her body following battle with cancer.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 before thankfully going into remission two years later, and she has now confessed that although she is grateful to be alive, she feels her body will ''never fully bounce back'' after going through something ''incredibly difficult''.

Speaking to People magazine, Shannen, 47, said: ''I really took good care of myself, and I came out of it in as good of condition I think somebody [in my situation] could be in.

''But the funny thing with cancer is that once you're no longer on chemo or radiation, people think you're fine, that you bounce back.

''But what they don't realise is that your body has been through something so incredibly difficult that your body never fully bounces back.

''I'm trying to figure out how to accept who I am now. I'm never going to be the size I used to be.

''Some of my meds that I'm on keep zapping the collagen out of me, so I'm never going to have a wrinkle-free face. I'm critical of myself. But there are some things you can't fight.

''Ultimately, I'm trying to be kinder to myself and I try to live each day as an amazing, precious gift that I've been given.''

The 'Charmed' actress went on to explain that she thinks about her cancer battle ''every minute'' of the day and constantly considers herself ''lucky to be alive''.

She said: ''I don't think you're ever on the other side [of cancer].

''I don't think about the fact that I'm in remission. I look at it like I'm lucky to be alive every minute, every second of the day.''