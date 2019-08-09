Shannen Doherty has learned that ''time is precious'' following her cancer battle.

The 48-year-old actress was diagnosed with breast cancer - which had spread to her lymph nodes - in March 2015 and confirmed that she was in remission in 2017 and the 'Charmed' star confessed that she's learned ''so much about herself'' throughout her journey and is now able to ''appreciate moments'' in life.

Speaking to Extra, she said: ''I'm feeling really good right now. I learned a ton I learned so much about myself and about the world and people in it.

''You learn to be soft and you still learn to cut through the BS and be straight to the point because you're thinking for the rest of your life that time is precious and short and you don't wanna waste it.

''And I think that that's something that's very beautiful because you really learn to appreciate the moments that need to be appreciated.''

Shannen went on to open up about reprising her role as Brenda Walsh in the recent 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot, insisting that she and her co-stars have ''matured'' since the series ended in 2000.

She said: ''There is some growth there we have matured we have evolved and we've faced challenges and some ups and downs and it's changed us in many ways.''

The 'Heathers' actress added that it felt like ''no time has passed'' while shooting the show's reunion, 'BH90210'.

She said: ''It was like my first reaction was like 'Oh good for them' like in a great way, not that like I was gonna be there.

''But like good for them and that's gonna be really interesting to see what they do...In multiple ways it felt like no time had passed.''