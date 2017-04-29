Shannen Doherty's cancer is in remission.

The 45-year-old actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and after a long battle she has revealed that she is now cancer free.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer (sic).''

Shannen - who is married to Kurt Iswarienko - has shared all aspects of her treatments with her followers on Instagram and previously confessed she sometimes feared she would not survive the disease, although those negative ''moments'' soon pass.

Alongside a heartbreaking photograph of herself lying on her side on a hospital bed after a round of chemo-therapy, she wrote: ''#fbf to a very short bit ago. Day after #chemoday isn't always so great. Sometimes one isn't able to dance, or eat or even to think about the next day. Sometimes it just feels like you aren't going to make it. That passes. Sometimes the next day or 2 days later or 6 but it passes and movement is possible. Hope is possible. Possibility is possible. To my cancer family and everyone suffering.... stay courageous. Stay strong. Stay positive. #wegotthis. #fightlikeagirl (sic)''