Shannen Doherty is finding Luke Perry's passing ''impossible to process''.

The 47-year-old actress is continuing to speak out about her ''devastation'' following the death of her friend and former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star Luke, who passed away on Monday (04.03.19), less than a week after suffering a stroke.

In a post uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday (05.03.19), Shannen wrote: ''Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me. I'm struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now. (sic)''

Her comments come after she told People magazine she was ''in shock'' and ''heartbroken'' by the loss.

She said: ''I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind.

''Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love. Luke reached out to me during my cancer journey and we picked right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained intact.''

The 'Riverdale' star's passing was confirmed by his representative on Monday.

They said in a statement: ''Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.''