Shannen Doherty is ''grateful'' to have returned to acting after battling cancer for two years.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (09.08.17) to share the happy news that she has returned to work on the set of the upcoming 2018 television reboot of teen drama 'Heathers', two years after she began her battle with breast cancer, and four months after she revealed she was in remission.

Posting a picture of herself from the set, Shannen wrote: ''Was back on set today. It's been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you're to weak, not able etc etc. and yet it's something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast. I compared myself to a car today. That vintage Shelby that's been in the garage too long. It's still a great car. The best. Just needs time for the engine to warm up and it's good to go. Performing like it's supposed to. I'm grateful for today. Grateful for everyday. Thank you@heathers for letting me play and be someone else today. Great crew, great writers, great cast, great show, great director. #paramountnetwork2018 (sic)''

The news comes after the 'Charmed' actress announced in an Instagram post in April that her cancer was in remission, after having undergone a single mastectomy and extensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

She wrote at the time: ''Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer (sic).''