Shannen Doherty will ''start crying'' if she talks about Luke Perry's hospitalisation.

The 47-year-old actress' friend and former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star - who played Dylan McKay to her Brenda Walsh - suffered a stroke last week and while the 'Charmed' star admitted she has been ''in contact'' with her pal, she didn't want to say too much about his condition.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I can't talk about it here 'cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him. It's Luke, and he's my Dylan.''

And Shannen urged the 52-year-old star's fans to keep ''sending positive wonderful thoughts'' to him while he remains in hospital.

The actress - who is in remission from breast cancer - previously sent her support to Luke on Instagram.

She wrote: ''My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this.''

And her fellow former '90210' co-star, Ian Ziering, also paid tribute to his pal following the ''shocking'' news:

He wrote on Instagram: ''No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.''

'Riverdale' actor John Behlman took to Twitter for his tribute, in which he said he ''barely met'' Luke, but he seemed like a ''good man''.

He wrote: ''Wishing all the best and a safe recovery for Luke Perry. I only barely met and worked with him, but he seems as good a man as you encounter.''

And Kristy Swanson, who appeared alongside Luke in the 1992 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' movie, wrote: ''I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke.

''Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God's Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke.''