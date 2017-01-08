The 45-year-old is currently battling breast cancer, and has kept her followers on Instagram up to date with her hospital visits since she went public with her diagnosis in 2015.

Shannen took to the social media site on Friday (06Jan17) to announce she had finished her last session of gruelling radiation therapy, and paid tribute to her team of doctors, and the radiation machine she christened Maggie.

"Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick. Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna,Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie," she posted alongside a shot of her in front of the machine. "And a big thank you to Maggie. Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here's hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!! #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer."

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star has shared her cancer journey on social media, and even revealed the unique way she deals with the aftermath of her radiation treatment. Posting a video of her dancing, she told her followers she exercises to keep herself sane.

"Radiation is tiring. It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open. You can see how tired I am here but I'm still moving!! Any movement is so good during treatment, not just for the body, but for your mind as well," she wrote alongside the clip.

Shannen began radiation treatments in November (16), and shared with her fans she was terrified of the procedure. "Radiation is frightening to me. Something about not being able to see the laser, see the treatment and having this machine moving around you just scares me," she wrote at the time. "I'm sure I'll get used to it but right now... I hate it."

The actress went public with her cancer diagnosis in 2015 after her health battle was revealed in legal papers against her business managers at Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson, who allegedly let her health insurance policy lapse, forcing her to wait to see a doctor about a lump in her breast.

The two parties reportedly settled the dispute in August (16), but in December (16), Shannen's husband filed his own suit against the firm's bosses, claiming their reported oversight had ruined his sex life.