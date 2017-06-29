Shanina Shaik wants to get married on a beach.

The 26-year-old model announced she was engaged to her beau DJ Ruckus - whose full name is Gregory Andrews - in January last year after they started dating in June 2015, and although the star has remained tight-lipped about her wedding plans, she has revealed she wants to tie the know by the sea.

Speaking about her special day, the brunette beauty said: ''[It is] soon. We're still in the planning stages, but it's on a beach, which I'm really excited about. My dress will be custom-made.''

And the catwalk icon believes her life is ''transitioning'' as she is already thinking about starting a family with her fiancé.

She added: ''I'm at a place in my life where I'm transitioning. People are asking me when I'm having a family, which is so weird! I've come to that point in my life? Wow! I plan to do that soon. Before I'm 30. I'll let Ruckus know.''

Although Shanina is currently ''based'' in New York, although she was born in Australia, she is already thinking about relocating to Los Angeles to be closer to her partner.

She explained: ''My fiancé [Gregory Andrews, also known as DJ Ruckus] is based in L.A. I'm based in New York, but in the long-term, I see myself moving there. Now, we go back and forth. When I first started dating Ruckus, I never really had jobs there, but now jobs keeping coming up on the West Coast. I also have a great group of girlfriends there.''

Shanina, who made her debut appearance on the Victoria's Secret catwalk in 2011, has admitted gracing the runway for the lingerie giant has ''changed [her] career.''

Speaking to The Daily Front Row magazine, she said: ''Any girl in the industry knows that if you book Victoria's Secret, it will change your career. It's a great family, and the show is like no other. They really push the girls to show personality and to smile.''