Shanina Shaik still gets nervous before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 27-year-old model has walked the iconic runway four times but because''it's the biggest fashion show in the world'', she's always a ''little nervous''.

However the brunette beauty insisted that once the show begins her worries ''float away''.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, she said: ''It's the biggest fashion show in the world, so I'm always at least a little nervous. I have to say though, once you get on that runway the nerves float away and everyone just has a blast.''

The Australian model stunned at the glamorous event, which took place earlier this year in New York City, wearing a floral corset with neon pink detailing complete with matching statement heels and a giant orange bow, and Shanina loved her look.

She said: ''My look was amazing! The styling is always so beautiful - from the outfit to the shoes to the accessories, they make it easy to rock it!''

Fellow Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler was also nervous but excited before the big day, and admitted she ''loved'' her sporty look for the show.

She said: ''We worked so hard for this moment and it's watched by over 1.6 billion eyes so you want to own your moment.

''That being said, it's more excitement than nerves, and a few deep breaths and sideline cheering alleviates it all. Once I'm on the catwalk I have the best time just enjoy the moment!

''I was in the Downtown Angel section and loved my look; it was a lace black bra and brief with a sporty over jacket.

''It showed a lot of body which was great as I'd worked so hard on being strong in the months leading up, so was a perfect outfit to show off my hard work.''