Shanina Shaik's fiancé steals her tweezers.

The 26-year-old model has admitted her partner DJ Ruckus - whose real name is Gregory Andrews - may not nab her skincare or cosmetic products, but she has revealed he often dips his hands in to her beauty bag to get his hands on her Tweezerman tweezers to pluck out any stray or ingrown hairs.

When asked about the item her beau takes from her to PEOPLE, she said: ''My Tweezerman tweezers for any stubborn ingrown hairs.''

But the Victoria's Secret model has revealed she revealed she relies on Maybelline's Great Lash mascara, which she has been using for ''too many years'' because it ''really extends'' her eyelashes.

Asked about her beauty must-haves, she said: ''I've been using Maybelline mascara for too many years to count. It always creates a beautiful lash and really extends the lashes.''

Shanina also relies on Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Match Stix concealer, which she applies under her eye to hide any blemishes or dark circles, as well as NARS velvet matte lip pencil in Dolce Vita shade.

She continued: ''I use it for any blemishes and under-eye concealer. It looks so natural on my skin.

''[The lip pencil] it's the best natural lip stain.''

Shanina has insisted her and DJ Ruckus ''rarely'' co-ordinate their outfits as she is keen for both her and her partner to have their ''own unique style''.

She said: ''Greg and I rarely coordinate and I don't think we need to. We encourage one another to have our own unique style.''

However, Shanina will bend that rule slightly and wear an outfit to match DJ Ruckus ''only'' when they attend a star-studded bash together.

She added: ''The only time we do coordinate an outfit style is if we attend an event together.''