Shanina Shaik's divorce will be finalised next week.

The Victoria's Secret Angel split from DJ Ruckus - whose real name is Greg Andrews - last June after just 14 months of marriage and filed for divorce four weeks later.

According to TMZ, a judge has now signed off on their settlement and the union will officially be over on January 23.

In her divorce documents, Shanina - who cited irreconcilable differences for the split - requested spousal support but the terms of the divorce are being kept under wraps so it is unclear whether the court granted her request.

The former couple had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Shortly after filing for divorce, the 28-year-old model insisted she was ''feeling amazing'' thanks to the great support around her.

She said: ''I'm just taking some time for me after a really hectic few months. I'm feeling amazing, I have an amazing support system -- friends and colleagues.''

News of their split came as a surprise to fans as just a few months before, the brunette beauty said she was ''thinking about'' starting a family with her beau.

She added: ''But there are so many things on my dream board that I need to tick off and want to do, and hopefully I'll do some more movies as well.''

Shanina and Ruckus, 35, got hitched on Lenny Kravitz's private island Eleuthera in front of their friends and family, including the likes of Lenny's daughter Zoe Kravitz, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Paris Hilton and model Nadine Leopold.

The pair got engaged in the same sun-soaked spot in the Bahamas at Christmas in 2015 following nine months of dating.