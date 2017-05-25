Shanina Shaik's fiance taught her how women ''should be treated''.

The 26-year-old model began dating DJ Ruckus, aka Gregory Andrews, in 2015 and the brunette beauty - who was previously in a relationship with Tyson Beckford - loves the fact he respects her.

She gushed to Australia's OK! magazine: ''He opened my eyes to how women should be treated.

''[Gregory] opened up my eyes to a whole new world about how women should be treated and respected.''

The couple get engaged in the Bahamas over the festive period and their wedding plans are well under way.

She said: ''We've set the date and I'm very excited. We've made a lot of the plans already.

''They're set in stone, but the most important part of the wedding was the guest list and that's pretty much out of the way.''

Meanwhile, Gregory previously credited Paris Hilton for getting him and the former Victoria's Secret Angel together.

He said: ''Paris has been a friend of mine for a long time and we have a whole bunch of mutual friends.

''Paris got Shanina to come on stage at Neon Carnival at Coachella and there's this one picture of us that we posted on Instagram a while back.

''Shanina's standing on the other side of Paris. And I got all these text messages from friends going, 'Yo, what's up with you and that girl?'

''I was like, 'How is that a thing?' But I guess somehow people already knew (that we would get together). Yeah that night she was definitely matchmaker.''

And the DJ revealed he and Shanina are keen to start a family together.

He said: ''People are saying that we will have beautiful children and keep asking (when). We do five-year plan sort of stuff. So of course, babies are definitely on the cards.''