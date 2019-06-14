Shanina Shaik maintains a good skincare routine after struggling with bad ''self-esteem'' as a teenager.

The 28-year-old model used to struggle with breakouts when she was growing up so now she loves to continually learn new tricks to keep her complexion clear and fresh.

She said: ''When I was a teen I had really oily skin, so my skin was breaking out so much it was really bad, and I was modelling, it didn't help my self-esteem and I think that's why I love learning about skin and skincare regimes.''

And Shanina is ''proud'' that she had a good skincare regime instilled into her from a young age.

She added: ''I've been really good with my skin care. That's one thing I'm proud of. I started early.

''My mum and my grandmother have really good skin but I witnessed my grandmother moisturising her skin day and night without fail, so I just copied her I thought it was good.''

The striking brunette loves using colours ''close'' to her natural lip colour because it makes her make-up look more natural.

She continued: ''I travel with a lot of concealers and foundations because my skincare changes all the time.

''A skin-care tip: don't use deep, rich, creamy moisturizers in the summertime because you will sweat and [it] will cause breakouts.I like using colours that are close to my natural lip colour.''

The Australian beauty was cast in the Victoria's Secret show for the first time in 2011 but took her mom Kim by surprise when she flew her over for the catwalk extravaganza as she'd told her she hadn't made the cut.

She told US Vogue during her 'Guide to Summer Skin Glow-Up' tutorial: ''I booked my first Victoria's Secret show when I was 20 and it was 2011, but it was always a dream of mine ever since I stepped into New York.

''I remember telling my mum and she cried on the phone but I played a little trick on her and told her I didn't get it and actually flew her out to watch the show.''