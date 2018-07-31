Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik admits she struggles with body confidence.
Shanina Shaik doesn't always feel good about her body.
The 27-year-old Victoria's Secret model revealed during a Q&A session on Instagram that it took her a while to find body confidence when quizzed by fans.
Shanina said: ''It took me a while to be confident with how my body looks, and I still have those days where I feel... ugh.
But the Australian beauty has found that maturity and learning about her body type have helped improve her self-confidence and feel good about her image.
She added: ''I learned with age that my body will change, I should never compare my body type, but I have to work hard to look and feel fit. I love looking after myself and I found workouts that are right for my body type.''
The lingerie supermodel - who debuted on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in 2011 - puts her physique down to having the motivation to work-out whilst travelling by watching fitness videos on YouTube and training with friends.
During the Q&A session, another follower asked the model: 'How do you find the motivation to work out while travelling?''
Shanina added: ''It can be tricky! But I make activities a workout. Like hiking or group workouts. Sometimes I follow YouTube workouts videos whilst I travel. It's a great motivation.''
Though Shanina - who is married to DJ Ruckus - used Instagram to chat with her fans, she previously admitted she sometimes finds it ''difficult'' to keep up with social media.
Speaking before she got married in April, she explained: ''Social media is obviously a big and important part of my working life but I find it hard and sometimes difficult to keep up with it.
''Having a dinner with my fiancee or friends is a no-go zone when it comes to social media.''
