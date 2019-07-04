Shanina Shaik has filed for divorce.

The 28-year-old Australian model announced her split from DJ Ruckus - whose real name is Greg Andrews - in June after just 13 months of marriage and on Wednesday (03.07.19), she filed documents to officially have their union dissolved.

According to TMZ, Shanina has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and is seeking spousal support from her estranged husband.

The former couple had a prenuptial agreement in place.

The court filing comes four weeks after it was announced the pair had separated.

A spokesperson for the estranged couple said at the time: ''After careful thought and consideration, Shanina Shaik and Greg 'DJ Ruckus' Andrews have decided to separate. They move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other, and ask to please respect their privacy during this time.''

News of their split will no doubt come as a shock to fans as just a few months ago the brunette beauty said she was ''thinking about'' starting a family with her beau.

She added: ''But there are so many things on my dream board that I need to tick off and want to do, and hopefully I'll do some more movies as well.''

Shanina and Ruckus got hitched on Lenny Kravitz's private island Eleuthera in front of their friends and family, including the likes of Lenny's daughter Zoe Kravitz, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Paris Hilton and model Nadine Leopold.

The pair got engaged in the same sun-soaked spot in the Bahamas at Christmas in 2015 following nine months of dating and it wasn't long before Shanina - who is usually relatively private with her personal life - started planning her big day.

She said at the time: ''I've done almost all of my wedding planning myself, which has been quite overwhelming, but also really exciting because it will have so much of Gregory and me in the look and feel. I have a custom dress that is a little bit elegant bohemian because we will be getting married on the beach.''