Shanina Shaik changes her beauty products depending on the season.

The 26-year-old - who embarked on a modelling career at the age of eight and has since modelled for luxury labels including Chanel and Victoria's Secret, has revealed she alternates her daily skincare regimen throughout the year.

Speaking about her routine to Byrdie.co.uk, the brunette beauty said: ''I moisturise a lot, day and night. I usually change my skin products according to the seasons, for winter and summer.

''My skin is very oily so I tend to opt for a lighter moisturiser. I love Kora Organics by Miranda Kerr. Neutrogena has amazing moisturisers and I used a line called Adore.''

However, one thing that doesn't change from the catwalk icon's regime is her daily ''cleanse, tone, moisturise'' system and exfoliating habit, which she carries out twice a week.

She explained: ''In the morning, I cleanse, tone, moisturise and exfoliate two times a week.''

Shanina follows a strict skincare ritual in the morning because she believes it is essential to have a clear complexion to provide the base to apply make-up on top of.

She explained: ''I always start with a moisturised, clean face. I don't like to use foundation so much. I find a tinted moisturiser looks much more natural. I like the Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser, and, if not that, the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. It's also very light on the face - I don't like to create a 'masked' look. I like very natural and dewy make-up.''

And Shanina's thorough cleansing programme means it will take her almost two hours to get ready for a star-studded event.

She said: ''When I get ready to go out or to an event, it will take me about an hour, hour and a half, to get ready.''

Meanwhile, the style muse wishes she could tell her teenage self to have more confidence in herself.

She said: ''It pushes me to do amazing things and work hard but if you overdo something and start to worry it can be difficult.

''It's really important to just be conscious and believe in yourself. I constantly have a good diet; I eat quite well.''