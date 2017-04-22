Shanina Shaik's fiancé has praised Paris Hilton for playing matchmaker for them.

DJ Ruckus proposed to the stunning model in January 2016 after less than a year of dating and revealed that the pair would never have gotten together if it wasn't for their mutual pal Paris.

He told Daily Mail Australia: Paris has been a friend of mine for a long time and we have a whole bunch of mutual friends.

''Paris got Shanina to come on stage at Neon Carnival at Coachella and there's this one picture of us that we posted on Instagram a while back.

''Shanina's standing on the other side of Paris. And I got all these text messages from friends going, 'Yo, what's up with you and that girl?'

''I was like, 'How is that a thing?' But I guess somehow people already knew (that we would get together). Yeah that night she was definitely matchmaker.''

And the DJ revealed he and the 26-year-old model are keen to start a family together.

He said: ''People are saying that we will have beautiful children and keep asking (when). We do five-year plan sort of stuff. So of course, babies are definitely on the cards.''

The DJ popped the question between Christmas 2015 and New Year's Eve on his cousin Lenny Kravitz's private beach in the Bahamas.

They celebrated the good news with Shanina's mother, Lenny, his daughter Zoë Kravitz and her then-boyfriend Twin Shadow.

They then jetted to Dubai, before heading to the Maldives to continue their celebrations.