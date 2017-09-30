Shania Twain thinks it would be ''pretty cool'' to meet Brad Pitt.

The 52-year-old singer famously name-checked the Hollywood star in her 1997 track 'That Don't Impress Me Much' and now she has revealed she would quite like a chance to meet him.

Revealing 25 things people don't know about her, Shania shared to Us Weekly magazine: ''It would be pretty cool to meet Brad Pitt.''

Shania had previously revealed why Brad got name-checked in her track, 20 years after it was released.

In the track's lyrics, she sings: ''Okay, so you're Brad Pitt / That don't impress me much / So you got the looks but have you got the touch / Don't get me wrong, yeah I think you're alright / But that won't keep me warm in the middle of the night''.

And Shania has revealed she was inspired to include Brad - who was in a relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow back in the late 90s - in her track after a scandal involving nude photos of the Hollywood hunk being published in an issue of Playgirl magazine, images that left her underwhelmed as she couldn't see what the ''fuss'' was about Brad.

She said: ''You want to know the truth about this story? I've never told this before. I'm going to say it now. I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of Brad and Gwyneth where there was naked photos of him. And this was all the rage. I just thought, 'I don't know what all the fuss is about.' I'm like, well that don't impress me much. I mean, what is all the fuss? We see people naked every day. That's really what I thought.''

Despite the line, Shania is adamant she was not ''picking'' on the 'Fight Club' star when she sang about him in her diss track on men.

She added: ''I wasn't picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.''