Shania Twain is eager to collaborate with Niall Horan.

The 51-year-old singer-songwriter has developed a friendship with Niall through their mutual producer Jacquire King and Shania is keen to help write some of Niall's much-anticipated debut solo album, which he is currently putting the finishing touches to.

Shania said: ''We need to write together. I think that would be a really successful, creative time.

''He's a sweetheart and we get along really well. I think he's great. I think he's really wonderful. He's very organic and natural.''

But the chart-topping Canadian explained that in order for the dream to become a reality, Niall must begin by answering the phone when she rings.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she explained: ''I am a little ticked with him because I texted him yesterday and he didn't answer me. Normally he answers right away. I said to myself, 'Well, we'll see about that!'''

Talk of a collaboration between Shania and Niall first emerged in May, when the One Direction star revealed he'd been spending time with her in the studio.

He said at the time: ''I have spent a bit of time with Shania in the studio. The guy who produced her album, 'Jacquire King', is doing a lot of my album, so I spent a lot of time with her, and she's great.

''I am learning about [country music] and I think it's really cool. The whole country singing in the States is really cool. I know these guys and I am learning about their ways.

''I grew up on the likes of The Eagles and my mum had Garth Brooks and Shania in the house all the time and in the car when I was growing up.

''Country is the heart of the kind of music that I like. When you hear my album you will hear flavours of folk and country and stuff like that.''