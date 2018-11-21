Shania Twain wants to pen a track for Celine Dion.

The 53-year-old singing legend has said she'd love to join forces with the iconic 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker, as she said it has been her ''dream'' to write a song for Celine because she thinks her voice is ''extraordinary''.

Shania said: ''One of my dreams has always been that she would record one of my songs. So yeah, I'd love her to sing one of my songs. I'm going to write one for her! I love her, she's extraordinary.

''I could write the song, she could sing it.''

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker is all about creating change in the music industry and alongside her plans to pen a track for Celine, she's also launching a new singing competition series called 'Real Country', which she hopes will allow the country genre to look and sound different.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Shania - who serves as executive producer and panelist on the show - said: ''I love the difference in the fact that it is genre specific, it's about country, we've got so many great artists out there that need to be discovered.

''We need to make room for them, especially for diversity. We need to make room for diversity. We need more women, stylistically, we have to take advantage of all the different styles that fall under country music. So this is my passion, 'Real Country'.''

But the music icon will be hoping she stays dry whilst on the show, as she recently admitted to having peed herself on stage.

She said: ''I was very clever in this one moment. I stood up from my chair to get up and sing. I peed myself, and the puddle, I just knocked my glass of water over.''