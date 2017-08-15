Shania Twain is attached to star in upcoming movie 'Trading Paint' opposite John Travolta.

The 51-year-old singer is about to swap the recording studio for the big screen, according to Variety.

The 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' hitmaker is expected to play a character named Becca in the film, which is set for a June 2018 release, according to IMDB.

It's not the first time Shania has had a part in a film, she had a cameo in 2004's 'I Heart Huckabees' but it will be her first major acting stint.

She previously expressed her dream to act and said: ''Like, I wanna act now. I never did want to act. I'm saying it now for the very first time. I'm not putting it out there to advertise myself, I'm just telling you my dreams.''

Travolta plays ''a down-and-out dirt track racing legend''.

The script has been penned by Craig Welch and Gary Gerani,

Speaking about the film, producer Andrea Iervolino explained: ''It's well know that dirt track racing is one of the most exciting sports in the world, and it's also one of the most dangerous. Our story is rooted in that high-speed danger, but also very much character driven, and this is where having someone of John's calibre and gravitas pays great dividends.''

Joining Travolta and Shania is Michael Madsen of 'Reservoir Dogs', Toby Sebastian of 'Game of Thrones' and Kevin Dunn star of 'Veep', with principal photography starting this week in Alabama.

Ambi Pictures and Paradox Studios are both financing and producing the movie.

And joining Iervolino on production duties are Monika Bacardi, Silvio Muraglia, and Alexandra Klim.