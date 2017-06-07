Shania Twain is set to perform in the UK for the first time in 13 years.

The 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' hitmaker will take to the stage as part of the line-up BBC Radio 2's Festival in a Day in London's Hyde Park on September 10, in what will be her first live performance in the country since 2004.

Speaking on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Show' on the radio station on Wednesday (07.06.17), Shania said: ''I can't wait. It's been a long time. I'm so excited about it. I'll play a couple of new songs but I will definitely stick primarily to the hits.''

The appearance of the 'That Don't Impress Me Much' singer, 51, will also mark her only performance in the UK for 2017, and comes as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough album 'Come on Over'.

Shania spent several years out of the spotlight after suffering with dysphonia, a condition which causes a loss of voice.

At the time, it was believed the condition - which is often brought on by psychological trauma - was a result of her divorce from record producer Robert John ''Mutt'' Lange, however Shania later attributed the condition to contracting Lyme disease.

The star is set to release a brand new album later this year, which will be her first since 2002's 'Up!'.

Meanwhile, Take That are set to headline the BBC Radio 2 festival, and will be joined on the bill by the likes of Blondie, Rick Astley, James Blunt, Stereophonics, Emeli Sandé, Seth Lakeman, and newcomers Wildwood Kin.

Take That's appearance will mark the second time they've headlined the event, after having to step in to replace Lionel Richie in 2011 when he fell ill days before his scheduled performance.

Frontman Gary Barlow told Chris Evans: ''Do you remember in 2011, when you called me? I think I was at New York Airport and you said, 'Our headliner's let us down, can you come and do it?'

''So I know what this festival's like, brilliant crowds, brilliant atmosphere. So when we were asked by Radio 2, what do you think we were going to say? Yes is the answer, and we cannot wait to be there.''

Tickets for Festival in a Day go on sale on Thursday (08.06.17) at 8am.