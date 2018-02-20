Shania Twain has been forced to revamp her lifestyle since she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2003.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter has revealed that she's adopted a much more disciplined approach to her health since it was confirmed she has the debilitating tick-borne illness.

Shania told Australia's Herald Sun newspaper: ''I take my health seriously.

''There is a lot of discipline involved for me personally, eating properly, getting the right amount of rest, self-care, and self-maintenance.''

The Canadian star explained that her ability to perform is always at the forefront of her mind.

She shared: ''You have to put the performance first, and I take that very seriously.''

Shania's vocal chords have been affected by the disease, which is a potentially fatal illness.

And at one stage, the 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker feared she may never be able to sing again.

She previously confessed: ''I was sure I would never be able to sing professionally again.

''My voice was so unreliable. It was linked to Lyme disease.''

Meanwhile, Shania has also admitted she's terrified she will die young, leaving her teenage son without a mother.

The country music star was just 22 when both her mother Sharon and stepfather Jerry Twain died in a car crash, and their deaths have had a lasting impact on her.

Shania now worries her life will end early, meaning she won't be around to support her 16-year-old son Eja, who she has with ex-husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange.

Reflecting on her own experiences, Shania previously explained: ''I hope I'm there long enough for him that he doesn't feel the loneliness that I did. I know what it is to go through life with nothing to stand on, no one to fall back on.''