Shania Twain's new album was like therapy.

The country pop legend has been through major ups and downs, including being left devastated after she found out her ex-husband Robert Lange and her best friend had an affair, and she found out she had contracted bacterial infection Lyme disease, which nearly saw her lose her voice completely.

The 'Still The One' hitmaker sought solace in making her first record in 15 years, 'Now', which helped her put everything into perspective and ''overcome'' a bad period in her life.

The 52-year-old singer explained: ''There are a lot of songs that refer to that period so it is completely included.

''But it was never going to dominate the whole record.

''If I had focused on writing an album closer to that period it would have been way more about that.

'''Poor Me' - that's my dwelling song.

''As a songwriter I found that a very good experience. It was extremely therapeutic, it helped me a lot, it was basically my won diary.

''It helped me overcome so much, you know, pour me another.''

Shania says she has no regrets about pouring her heart out on the album - which is released on Friday (29.09.17) - as she has nothing to hide.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I'm not ashamed, I don't need to apologise for what I've been through.

''It's just what it is, I think transparency is sometimes the best way to go.''

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' star previously admitted she ''grieved'' for her career after contracting Lyme disease.

She said: ''It's a very debilitating disease, very degenerative. So I was very lucky at all that it affected the nerves on my vocal cords, not the vocal cords. I lost my voice for several years and I could speak but I couldn't yell. I could never yell for my dog or my son or whatever.

''I also felt that I was never going to make another album - that was probably my truth. It was devastating. I really grieved about that. It did bring me down and I struggled with it every day.''