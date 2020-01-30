Shania Twain's marriage to Frederic Thiebaud is ''beautifully twisted''.

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker married Frederic in 2011 following her split from former spouse Robert John ''Mutt'' Lange, and has explained that whilst her romance with Frederic might be ''twisted'', it's also one of the best things that's ever happened to her.

Speaking to AARP magazine, she said: ''It's twisted. But so beautifully twisted.''

Shania, 54, bonded with Frederic after they both endured heartbreak with their previous romances.

The musical legend married Robert - with whom she has 18-year-old son Eja - in 1993 but called it quits in 2010 when she discovered he had cheated on her with her best friend and assistant Marie-Anne Thiebeaud, who at the time was married to Frederic.

Frederic was the one who broke the news to Shania, and once their respective marriages were over, they sought solace in the arms of each other.

In her interview with AARP, Shania admitted she struggled with her split from Robert, but is thankful she ''found a way out'' of her tough time.

She said: ''There were days I didn't really care if tomorrow came. Survival is everything. I was in quicksand. I panicked, like everybody does, but I didn't surrender. I found a way out.''

Meanwhile, the singer recently revealed she's embracing her 50s, and now feels happier than ever.

She explained: ''I'm 53, and I'm happy as ever to be my age. Real is good. My career is more fun now than ever, and I'm enjoying life.''

The new outlook comes after Shania was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2003, and admitted having surgery to treat the condition has changed her voice forever.

Shania - who retired from performing in 2004, before making a comeback to the music scene in 2017- shared: ''Does my voice sound deeper? It does, though, doesn't it?''

At the time of her diagnosis, the Canadian star feared she'd never be able to sing again.

However, Shania admitted she was lucky that her condition was diagnosed and treated so quickly.

She said: ''I thought I'd never sing again ... It was nerve damage from Lyme disease. I saw a tick fall off me and I got treated right away, otherwise the damage would have been a lot more extensive.

''I was on tour, and I almost fell off the stage every night because I was so dizzy. I felt lucky when I found out the cause, because the disease can go to your brain or heart.''