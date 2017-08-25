Shania Twain has finally revealed why Brad Pitt got name-checked in her single 'That Don't Impress Me Much' - 20 years after it was released.

The Canadian country music singer famously included the lyrics ''Okay, so you're Brad Pitt / That don't impress me much / So you got the looks but have you got the touch / Don't get me wrong, yeah I think you're alright / But that won't keep me warm in the middle of the night'' in her 1997 global smash hit.

Now Shania has revealed she was inspired to include Brad - who was in a relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow back in the late 90s - in her track after a scandal broke involving nude photos of the Hollywood hunk being published in an issue of Playgirl magazine, images that left her underwhelmed as she couldn't see what the ''fuss'' was about Brad in the buff.

Speaking to Billboard magazine about the song, the Shania said: ''You want to know the truth about this story? I've never told this before. I'm going to say it now. I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of Brad and Gwyneth where there was naked photos of him. And this was all the rage. I just thought, 'I don't know what all the fuss is about.' I'm like, well that don't impress me much. I mean, what is all the fuss? We see people naked every day. That's really what I thought.''

Despite her motivation for the line, the 'You're Still The One' hitmaker is adamant she was not ''picking'' on the 'Fight Club' star when she sang about him in her diss track on men.

Shania, 51, said: ''I wasn't picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.''

Although Shania - who has 16-year-old son Eja with her former partner Robert John 'Mutt' Lange - didn't mean any harm in the song, 53-year-old Brad has admitted he was slightly wounded by her barb.