Country music icon Shania Twain admitted she's had to ''recook'' magician David Copperfield's meat when they've dined in Las Vegas.
The 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' hitmaker has launched her 'Let's Go' show at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theatre, and she admitted her Sin City experience has already resulted in an unexpected exchange with the iconic magician.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''This is kind of crazy ... I have to recook David Copperfield's meat because he doesn't like it too raw.
''Sometimes we'll eat late after the show because he has a late show and [at] midnight/one in the morning, I'll order some food in and some meat never comes cooked enough, so I always recook it.
''It's kind of crazy, right? The weird thing about it is that I have to cook his meat. I'm like, 'David, just ask for it more well-done.' It's steak and I have to recook it. Chef Shania!''
The 54-year-old country star also revealed she has exchanged numbers with famous fan Diplo, and she's keen for them to get to ''jam backstage'' and work on some music together.
She added: ''He's gonna come to the show! And, when he does, I'll make sure that we have a chance to maybe jam backstage and have a couple guitars back there.''
Diplo was left ''starstuck'' when he met Shania on the red carpet at the American Music Awards last month, as she interrupted his interview before the big event.
As he held hands with the singer, he gushed: ''This is amazing! I'm starstruck right now. I don't know what to say, I mean, it's Shania Twain!
''This is amazing. I can't believe this happened.
''I thought I was gonna be early and no one was going to be here, and then I saw you and I'm like, 'I'm gonna go home now.''
