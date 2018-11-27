Shania Twain is ''bored'' of today's country music scene.

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker has bemoaned the current state of country music in the US, as she claimed there's ''too much of the sameness'' on the airwaves, and not enough female country stars being played on the radio.

She said: ''We are not making radio progress, but we are making very small, steady steps towards awareness that we're lacking women on country radio.

''We have too much of the sameness right now. I'm a little bit bored of it, and I want to pick it up. The only way to do that is to be proactive.''

The 53-year-old singer does admit that some progress has been made to help female country artists since she broke out into the genre, but insists many stars are still ''intimidated'' by what they ''believe country music is''.

She added: ''When I first came on the scene in country music, the limits were way too narrow for me, and it was hard for me. There are a lot of artists out there who are intimidated of what they believe country music is ... I want to show them there are no limits.''

And now, the 'From This Moment On' singer isn't even sure she would consider herself a country artist.

She told E! News: ''Who am I am as an artist, as a songwriter, as a performer is completely outside the box of where we've narrowed country music to be right now. But the fans aren't narrow-minded.''

Meanwhile, Shania recently said she'd love to collaborate with Celine Dion and write a song for her.

She said: ''One of my dreams has always been that she would record one of my songs. So yeah, I'd love her to sing one of my songs. I'm going to write one for her! I love her, she's extraordinary.

''I could write the song, she could sing it.''