Country singer Shania Twain has confessed she still gets starstruck around other celebrities.
The 53-year-old singer is among the best-selling artists of all time, but Shania still feels nervous around big stars, admitting she can be ''very shy''.
She shared: ''I'm not very good with stars. I get really uncomfortable, I don't know what to say. I am very shy actually. I just feel like I'm invading their space by being with them.''
Shania admitted to being particularly nervous when she first met Madonna.
She can therefore understand why some fans are overcome by nerves when they meet their own heroes.
Shania told the 'Today' show: ''I was awkward with Madonna when I first met Madonna. I understand why it happens (when people get starstruck around me). I'm sympathetic and empathetic about how they're feeling in that moment because I do the same thing.''
Meanwhile, Shania previously claimed she is embracing her 50s and said that she feels happier than ever before.
The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker revealed that age has been no barrier to her enjoying her career.
Shania - who retired from performing in 2004 after being diagnosed with Lyme disease, before returning to the stage - shared: ''I'm 53, and I'm happy as ever to be my age. Real is good. My career is more fun now than ever, and I'm enjoying life.''
