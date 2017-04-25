Shania Twain has hailed Blake Shelton a ''true gentleman''.

The 51-year-old singer joined the coaches of US talent show 'The Voice' on Monday (24.04.17) to advise the contestants, and she received a warm welcome from the 40-year-old country star and his fellow panelists.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' hitmaker said: ''He is just really sweet and kind. He was very nurturing and caring and welcoming to me ... a true gentleman.

''I feel so at home ... everybody has made me feel at home.''

However, the Canadian singer was not only impressed by the warm greetings she received from the coaches, which also include Blake's partner, Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, but also the competitors.

She explained: ''First of all, the contestants have been so gracious. They are so grateful to have the opportunity with their own coaches ... they are ready to learn, they're open-minded and so that was like, wow, that was great. This is the way that it should be. This is a great working environment.''

And Shania has hinted she would love to join the panel as a permanent advisor on the popular programme, although she has revealed the timing has ''never'' been right for her.

She explained: ''The timing was never right for me, but I don't know, this has been such a great experience I think I'm just going to move in. They don't know it yet.''

Blake's partner and fellow judge Gwen also praised the singer and admitted she enjoyed having Shania on set because it made her feel nostalgic.

The blonde-haired beauty gushed: ''I had a amazing time going back and listening to all of the songs ... and then getting to know [her] a little bit ... It's been Shania week for me. I can't wait for the new record because I can't wait to hear what [she has] to say.''