Shania Twain feels ''privileged'' to be amongst a ''select group of artists'' that have a Las Vegas residency.

The 53-year-old singer is set to make her return to Sin City later this year for the 'Let's Go! The Vegas Residency', which opens Friday December 6, 2019 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with dates through to June 2020.

And the 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker - who headlined a two-year Las Vegas residency back in 2012 - has revealed that she can't wait to get back to Vegas because she is proud to be one of the regular performers on the strip, which this year will host pop superstars such as Lady GaGa, Janet Jackson, Robbie Williams and Mariah Carey.

She said: ''It's very exciting, well first of all. I always felt that it was a privilege to play Las Vegas anyway. It's a very elite, select group of artists that get to play in Las Vegas - especially when it comes to the long residencies, it's a big deal!

''No hesitation, I can't wait to get back, Vegas! I really love it there and the fund thing about performing in Las Vegas is everyone is there in good spirit, they're on vacation, they're there to have a great time. Even if they're there for work, if they're at a show, they're decompressing.''

Shania is taking charge of the ''production'' for on the new show and she is ''designing a dancefloor'' which will see lucky revellers pulled up on stage with her.

She added: ''I'm basically directing the production from scratch - I'm always involved in casting but I'll be more hands on than ever before, designing the sets, the vibe on the show is really 'party' and the whole spirit is party fun vibe and I'm designing a dance floor on stage.

''If I had it my way I'd always be in the audience, I like to be with them and look them in the eye. They're my friends!''

The 'You're Still The One' chart topper is very ''proud'' of her fellow Canadian Celine Dion's achievements in Las Vegas and she was thrilled to be at Celine's final ever show at Caesars' Palace's Colosseum earlier this month, 17 years after she first began performing regularly in the American tourist hot spot.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Shania said: ''Celine has been such a constant figure in Las Vegas and I'm so proud of her as a Canadian to have dominated the stage in Las Vegas as the longest-standing female ever. So I had to be there and see that final show.''