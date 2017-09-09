Shania Twain thinks contracting Lyme disease was a ''blessing in disguise'' as the illness forced her to take a break.

The 'Still the One' hitmaker was left fearing for her career when she contracted the debilitating condition because it affected her vocal chords, and though she was distraught at the idea of not making another record, she's grateful it forced her to take time out as she was able to help her 16-year-old son Eja - who she has with ex-husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange - have a ''normal upbringing''.

She said: ''I was able to do performances but couldn't commit to recording an album, which is different; it's a permanent imprint of your instrument.

''But it was a blessing in disguise. I have appreciation for the break - I love domestic life and would have regretted missing it.

''My son Eja has had a normal upbringing - it's been the best of all worlds, in the end.''

And the 52-year-old singer - who is now married to Frederic Thiebaud - admits she'd have mourned for the rest of the life if she'd had to quit singing.

She told the Radio Times: ''It was devastating. I would have grieved every day for the rest of my life if I hadn't got [my voice] back.

''I knew I'd always have a life in music, because other people could record my songs, but I was sad to lose the joy of singing.''

The Canadian singer feels she's faced a long battle to be accepted in country music and now feels more ''respected'' than ever before.

She said: ''I feel more part of the Nashville scene that I ever did.

When I first went there I wasn't accepted, I was an outsider.

''I wasn't American, I wasn't traditional, and they didn't know what to think of me, so I wasn't embraced quickly or easily.

''Now I have a large display in the Hall of Fame museum in Nashville and I'm openly respected, it's an accomplishment.

''I've finally got their attention - it's a wonderful feeling.''