Shania Twain celebrated her birthday by performing at the US Open.

The 'You're Still the One' hitmaker turned 52 on Monday (28.08.17) and saw in the milestone by kicking off the annual tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

While she's known for her hit song 'That Don't Impress Me Much', she certainly seemed pleased to be performing at the sporting event.

She wrote on Twitter: ''It's @usopen day, I can't wait to perform. What a way to spend my birthday! Tune into ESPN 2 from 7:15pm for the opening ceremony! (sic)''

Shania took to the tennis racket-shaped stage at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is part of the tennis centre, to belt out a series of hits for sports fans.

Earlier this year, the Canadian singer - who has son Eja, 16, with ex-husband Mutt Lange - admitted she feared she may never sing again when she contracted Lyme disease.

She said: ''It's a very debilitating disease, very degenerative. So I was very lucky at all that it affected the nerves on my vocal cords, not the vocal cords.

''I lost my voice for several years and I could speak but I couldn't yell. I could never yell for my dog or my son or whatever.

''I also felt that I was never going to make another album - that was probably my truth. It was devastating. I really grieved about that. It did bring me down and I struggled with it every day.

''It was very depressing and I was really sad about it but I still had my writing and my writing is my first love, really, over everything.

''I was only going to be a writer and not the performer.''

The star is now making a musical comeback and has her eye on a duet with Celine Dion.

She recently said: ''Oh, I'd love to do [a duet with Celine]. I actually use her [Celine] as my warm-up music a lot of the time. She's got such a high range.

'''Drove All Night' is my favourite one to do my vocal warm-ups to, because it has the higher harmony, which is really hard.''